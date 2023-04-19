Lake Harriet Bandshell's new color on the right, and the previous proposed color on the left. Photo: Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board

Minneapolis' Lake Harriet Bandshell will now being repainted using a new, even bluer hue.

Catch up fast: The city's Park and Recreation Board agreed to bring back the bandshell's old look as part of upcoming renovations.

The decision followed pressure from residents who weren't fans of the venue's current beige paint job.

Yes, but: The new shade selected for the shingles, called "Bluestone," sparked fierce debate earlier this year, as some complained that it was not blue enough.

What they're saying: In a release, the board said project staff and designers "worked throughout the spring" to match the old tone after "many people shared a preference for a more blue color."

The department believes the new pick "will closely match" the shade many remember from the 1990s and early 2000s.

What's next: Some elements of the renovations will pause this summer to allow for events and concessions. Work will restart after Labor Day.