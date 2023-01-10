Lake Harriet bandshell color creates blue debate
Do you see blue in the above photo on the left? The chosen color for the Lake Harriet bandshell has people talking.
State of play: The bandshell is slated for a renovation this year, and designers landed on a color called "Bluestone" after residents pushed to paint the building blue.
- A color mockup was on display at an open house on Saturday, but didn't look very blue.
Yes, but: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board warned us this new shade wouldn't resemble the bandshell's bolder blue from the 1990s, before it was painted its current beige in 2004.
- That's because the building's cedar shingles tend to gray with age and designers believe the Bluestone color will complement them as they weather, the Park Board said.
What they're saying: Steve Brandt, who led a petition to repaint the bandshell to blue, said the paint job looked bluer when he sat it in a shop under artificial light. "We can do better," he wrote to Axios in an email.
Of note: Renovations of the bandshell are scheduled for this year.
