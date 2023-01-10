The new color and the blue color of the 1990s and early 2000s. Photos courtesy of David Brauer via Twitter; Duane Braley/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

Do you see blue in the above photo on the left? The chosen color for the Lake Harriet bandshell has people talking.

State of play: The bandshell is slated for a renovation this year, and designers landed on a color called "Bluestone" after residents pushed to paint the building blue.

A color mockup was on display at an open house on Saturday, but didn't look very blue.

Yes, but: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board warned us this new shade wouldn't resemble the bandshell's bolder blue from the 1990s, before it was painted its current beige in 2004.

That's because the building's cedar shingles tend to gray with age and designers believe the Bluestone color will complement them as they weather, the Park Board said.

What they're saying: Steve Brandt, who led a petition to repaint the bandshell to blue, said the paint job looked bluer when he sat it in a shop under artificial light. "We can do better," he wrote to Axios in an email.

