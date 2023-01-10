24 mins ago - News

Lake Harriet bandshell color creates blue debate

A wall with gray-blue tiles and the exterior of a blue-painted Lake Harriet Bandshell.

The new color and the blue color of the 1990s and early 2000s. Photos courtesy of David Brauer via Twitter; Duane Braley/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

Do you see blue in the above photo on the left? The chosen color for the Lake Harriet bandshell has people talking.

State of play: The bandshell is slated for a renovation this year, and designers landed on a color called "Bluestone" after residents pushed to paint the building blue.

  • A color mockup was on display at an open house on Saturday, but didn't look very blue.

Yes, but: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board warned us this new shade wouldn't resemble the bandshell's bolder blue from the 1990s, before it was painted its current beige in 2004.

  • That's because the building's cedar shingles tend to gray with age and designers believe the Bluestone color will complement them as they weather, the Park Board said.

What they're saying: Steve Brandt, who led a petition to repaint the bandshell to blue, said the paint job looked bluer when he sat it in a shop under artificial light. "We can do better," he wrote to Axios in an email.

Of note: Renovations of the bandshell are scheduled for this year.

