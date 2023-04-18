Minnesota's wealthiest Congressional districts represented by Democrats
Minnesota's wealthiest congressional districts are largely represented by Democrats, mirroring a national trend.
Driving the news: Nine of the top 10 richest districts nationwide are held by Democrats, while Republicans now represent most of the poorer half of the country, according to median income data provided to Axios by Rep. Marcy Kaptur's (D-Ohio) office.
The big picture: The last several decades have ushered in a dramatic political realignment, as the GOP has broadened its appeal to a more diverse working class and Democrats became the party of wealthier, more educated voters, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.
- Former President Donald Trump's populist plea to middle-class, blue collar workers in 2016 helped drive the shift in recent elections.
Zoom in: Here's how Minnesota's districts rank for median income:
- MN02 (DFL Rep. Angie Craig): $95,999
- MN03 (DFL Rep. Dean Phillips): $95,334
- MN06 (GOP Rep. Tom Emmer): $90,836
- MN04 (DFL Rep. Betty McCollum): $78,280
- MN05 (DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar): $71,636
- MN01 (GOP Rep. Brad Finstad): $69,959
- MN08 (GOP Rep. Pete Stauber): $67,313
- MN07 (GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach): $64,737
Of note: Minnesota's two richest seats — the suburban 2nd and 3rd districts — were represented by Republicans as recently as five years ago, while the three poorest seats flipped in the opposite direction in the same period.
