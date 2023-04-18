Minnesota's wealthiest Congressional districts represented by Democrats

Data: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) office and Ballotpedia; Note: Districts where there was no opponent in the 2022 midterm election are not included; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Minnesota's wealthiest congressional districts are largely represented by Democrats, mirroring a national trend.

Driving the news: Nine of the top 10 richest districts nationwide are held by Democrats, while Republicans now represent most of the poorer half of the country, according to median income data provided to Axios by Rep. Marcy Kaptur's (D-Ohio) office.

The big picture: The last several decades have ushered in a dramatic political realignment, as the GOP has broadened its appeal to a more diverse working class and Democrats became the party of wealthier, more educated voters, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.

Former President Donald Trump's populist plea to middle-class, blue collar workers in 2016 helped drive the shift in recent elections.

Zoom in: Here's how Minnesota's districts rank for median income:

MN02 (DFL Rep. Angie Craig): $95,999 MN03 (DFL Rep. Dean Phillips): $95,334 MN06 (GOP Rep. Tom Emmer): $90,836 MN04 (DFL Rep. Betty McCollum): $78,280 MN05 (DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar): $71,636 MN01 (GOP Rep. Brad Finstad): $69,959 MN08 (GOP Rep. Pete Stauber): $67,313 MN07 (GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach): $64,737

Of note: Minnesota's two richest seats — the suburban 2nd and 3rd districts — were represented by Republicans as recently as five years ago, while the three poorest seats flipped in the opposite direction in the same period.

Go deeper: Dramatic realignment swings working-class districts toward GOP