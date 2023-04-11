Shared bikes and scooters will return to Minneapolis on Thursday, April 13, the city announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The city entered into agreements with Lime, Veo and Spin to offer scooter rentals in 2023. Lime and Veo will also have e-bikes available.

Flashback: Nice Ride, the well-known bike share program used throughout the Twin Cities, announced in March it was suspending operations after 13 years following the loss of its main sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Zoom in: For the first time in Minneapolis, some of the bikes will have both pedal assist and a throttle — which means riders don't have to actively pedal to use them.

Plus: Though Nice Ride required most bikes to be docked at a designated station, Lime and Veo riders can now end their bike trip anywhere in the city.

Of note: St. Paul launched Lime scooters last week, and Spin scooters will also serve the area, according to the Star Tribune.

Be smart: State law says scooter riders must follow similar traffic laws as bicyclists, and shared bikes and scooters can't be ridden on sidewalks.