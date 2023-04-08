19 mins ago - Real Estate

Have a holy stay at this Minneapolis church turned Airbnb

Audrey Kennedy
The interior of a church.

The restored sanctuary. Photo by OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay

A 137-year-old Catholic church in south Minneapolis has been reborn as an Airbnb, with the blessing of its long-running priest.

What's happening: Kyle Rooney purchased the Church of St. Francis on Pleasant Avenue and with the approval of Father Richard Curney, transformed it into Lyndale Church Lodge, KSTP reports.

  • Parts of the 4,000-square-foot property were restored to its former glory; the lower level has three modern bedrooms and an updated kitchen.

What to expect: The acoustics of a real church, pews, a library area, marble chess table and newer touches, including WiFi and a large TV in the sanctuary.

  • "'Lastly,' you can enjoy "supper" at our magnificent 12 ft. round dining table which conveniently seats 13. You can reenact DaVinci’s Last Supper," the description reads.

Reality check: Though there's no tithe, staying in this church will cost you.

  • A three-night weekday stay in April was around $1,500, including the $299 cleaning fee and $100+ in taxes.

Tip: Plan your summer vacation with the help of our newly updated Airbnb guide, which includes a private island up north.

A tour of the church:

The exterior of a church.
Lyndale Church Lodge. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay
A round table with 13 chairs
The 13-seat dining room table. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay
A bedroom.
The master bedroom. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay
A church pew next to a bathroom.
The Airbnb still has some of the original pews. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay
A white kitchen with blue cabinets.
The renovated kitchen on the lower level. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay
