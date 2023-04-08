The restored sanctuary. Photo by OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay

A 137-year-old Catholic church in south Minneapolis has been reborn as an Airbnb, with the blessing of its long-running priest.

What's happening: Kyle Rooney purchased the Church of St. Francis on Pleasant Avenue and with the approval of Father Richard Curney, transformed it into Lyndale Church Lodge, KSTP reports.

Parts of the 4,000-square-foot property were restored to its former glory; the lower level has three modern bedrooms and an updated kitchen.

What to expect: The acoustics of a real church, pews, a library area, marble chess table and newer touches, including WiFi and a large TV in the sanctuary.

"'Lastly,' you can enjoy "supper" at our magnificent 12 ft. round dining table which conveniently seats 13. You can reenact DaVinci’s Last Supper," the description reads.

Reality check: Though there's no tithe, staying in this church will cost you.

A three-night weekday stay in April was around $1,500, including the $299 cleaning fee and $100+ in taxes.

Tip: Plan your summer vacation with the help of our newly updated Airbnb guide, which includes a private island up north.

A tour of the church:

Lyndale Church Lodge. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay

The 13-seat dining room table. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay

The master bedroom. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay

The Airbnb still has some of the original pews. Photo: OneShot Media, courtesy of Minnestay