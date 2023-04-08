Have a holy stay at this Minneapolis church turned Airbnb
A 137-year-old Catholic church in south Minneapolis has been reborn as an Airbnb, with the blessing of its long-running priest.
What's happening: Kyle Rooney purchased the Church of St. Francis on Pleasant Avenue and with the approval of Father Richard Curney, transformed it into Lyndale Church Lodge, KSTP reports.
- Parts of the 4,000-square-foot property were restored to its former glory; the lower level has three modern bedrooms and an updated kitchen.
What to expect: The acoustics of a real church, pews, a library area, marble chess table and newer touches, including WiFi and a large TV in the sanctuary.
- "'Lastly,' you can enjoy "supper" at our magnificent 12 ft. round dining table which conveniently seats 13. You can reenact DaVinci’s Last Supper," the description reads.
Reality check: Though there's no tithe, staying in this church will cost you.
- A three-night weekday stay in April was around $1,500, including the $299 cleaning fee and $100+ in taxes.
A tour of the church:
