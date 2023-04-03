60 mins ago - Sports
21-year-old powerhouse Matt Boldy fuels Minnesota Wild wins
The Minnesota Wild have won 16 of their past 22 games even without their best player, Kirill Kaprizov, for most of that stretch.
What's happening: Meet Matt Boldy. He turns just 22 on Wednesday, but he's helped power the team into first place in the Central Division.
Details: Boldy has notched two hat tricks in the past two weeks and has scored 10 goals over the past seven games.
Threat level: With Kaprizov expected back from injury soon, this Wild team is looking like a Stanley Cup contender.
- They have six games remaining, starting tonight against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in St. Paul.
