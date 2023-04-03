21-year-old powerhouse Matt Boldy fuels Minnesota Wild wins

Matt Boldy holds up three pucks after recording a hat trick against the Seattle Kraken at the Xcel Energy Center on March 27. Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild have won 16 of their past 22 games even without their best player, Kirill Kaprizov, for most of that stretch.

What's happening: Meet Matt Boldy. He turns just 22 on Wednesday, but he's helped power the team into first place in the Central Division.

Details: Boldy has notched two hat tricks in the past two weeks and has scored 10 goals over the past seven games.

Threat level: With Kaprizov expected back from injury soon, this Wild team is looking like a Stanley Cup contender.

They have six games remaining, starting tonight against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in St. Paul.

