Minnesota's highest paid athletes in 2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves are all in for the upcoming NBA season and their payroll reflects that.
- Three Wolves are among the five highest paid athletes in Minnesota. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell will take home more than $100 million combined this season.
This year's list of highest paid athletes in Minnesota is made up heavily of football and basketball players.
- The highest paid hockey player in Minnesota, Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov, would rank No. 13, with $10 million in earnings this year.
- The top earning Lynx players, Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers, made just under $200,000 each last year.
