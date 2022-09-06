51 mins ago - Sports

Minnesota's highest paid athletes in 2022

Nick Halter
Data: Spotrac, Baseball Prospectus; Note: Includes total cash earned in the 2022 season or the 2022-2023 season excluding endorsement earnings; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The Minnesota Timberwolves are all in for the upcoming NBA season and their payroll reflects that.

  • Three Wolves are among the five highest paid athletes in Minnesota. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell will take home more than $100 million combined this season.

This year's list of highest paid athletes in Minnesota is made up heavily of football and basketball players.

  • The highest paid hockey player in Minnesota, Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov, would rank No. 13, with $10 million in earnings this year.
  • The top earning Lynx players, Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers, made just under $200,000 each last year.
