Data: Spotrac, Baseball Prospectus; Note: Includes total cash earned in the 2022 season or the 2022-2023 season excluding endorsement earnings; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The Minnesota Timberwolves are all in for the upcoming NBA season and their payroll reflects that.

Three Wolves are among the five highest paid athletes in Minnesota. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell will take home more than $100 million combined this season.

This year's list of highest paid athletes in Minnesota is made up heavily of football and basketball players.