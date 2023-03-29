Just one Twin Cities chef named James Beard finalist

A James Beard award is one of the industry's highest honors. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Though five Twin Cities chefs made the shortlist, only pastry chef Shawn McKenzie progressed to the final round of the prestigious James Beard awards.

Why it matters: Recognition by the culinary awards reminds the nation that the Twin Cities has some serious restaurant game, but 80% of our semi-finalists were left out for the final vote.

Yia Vang, Christina Nguyen, Karyn Tomlinson and Ann Ahmed were all in the running for Best Chef Midwest.

Flashback: Three chefs, including Vang, and Indigenous restaurant Owamni were 2022 James Beard finalists. Owamni went on to win the acclaimed Best New Restaurant award.

2023 is the first year without a Minnesota finalist in the Best Chef Midwest category in two decades, according to the Star Tribune.

What's next: McKenzie, known for her work at Café Cerés and Rustica, will compete against four others from across the country in the highly competitive Best Pastry Chef or Baker category.