Five Twin Cities chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Five Twin Cities chefs are on the shortlist for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Yes, but: Despite Owamni's Best New Restaurant win last year, not a single Minnesota restaurant was named a semifinalist.

Last year's semifinalist list included five Minnesota chefs, two restaurants and a restaurateur spread across three awards. This year, we only received nods in the chef categories.

Why it matters: Our continued recognition by the culinary awards reminds the nation that the Twin Cities has some serious restaurant game.

Details: Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen), Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai), Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) and Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) are semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest, while Shawn McKenzie (Café Cerés) made the list for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

This is Vang's third time on the semifinalist list in two years. He and his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen received nods for Best Chef: Midwest and Best New Restaurant in 2022.

What's next: Winners will be celebrated in June, per a release.