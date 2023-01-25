Five Twin Cities chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards
Five Twin Cities chefs are on the shortlist for the prestigious James Beard Awards.
Yes, but: Despite Owamni's Best New Restaurant win last year, not a single Minnesota restaurant was named a semifinalist.
- Last year's semifinalist list included five Minnesota chefs, two restaurants and a restaurateur spread across three awards. This year, we only received nods in the chef categories.
Why it matters: Our continued recognition by the culinary awards reminds the nation that the Twin Cities has some serious restaurant game.
Details: Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen), Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai), Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) and Ann Ahmed (Khâluna) are semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest, while Shawn McKenzie (Café Cerés) made the list for Outstanding Pastry Chef.
- This is Vang's third time on the semifinalist list in two years. He and his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen received nods for Best Chef: Midwest and Best New Restaurant in 2022.
What's next: Winners will be celebrated in June, per a release.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.