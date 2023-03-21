Professional stunt rider races motorcycle through downtown Minneapolis skyways

A Shakopee native hit 74 miles per hour racing an electric bike through the downtown Minneapolis skyways during February's big storm.

Professional Aaron Colton was granted special permission to ride through some of the elevated walkways and buildings, like IDS Center, the Dayton's Project and Orchestra Hall.

Other stunts included wheelies, trick shots and an attempted ride down an up escalator. Sponsor Red Bull claims it was the first time a motorcycle was allowed in the skyways.

Reality check: Don't try to beat his record. The sections were closed to the public during filming, and wheeled transportation isn't allowed indoors, the city confirmed.