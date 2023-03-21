17 mins ago - Sports

Professional stunt rider races motorcycle through downtown Minneapolis skyways

Audrey Kennedy

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Chris Tedesco

A Shakopee native hit 74 miles per hour racing an electric bike through the downtown Minneapolis skyways during February's big storm.

  • Professional Aaron Colton was granted special permission to ride through some of the elevated walkways and buildings, like IDS Center, the Dayton's Project and Orchestra Hall.
  • Other stunts included wheelies, trick shots and an attempted ride down an up escalator. Sponsor Red Bull claims it was the first time a motorcycle was allowed in the skyways.

Reality check: Don't try to beat his record. The sections were closed to the public during filming, and wheeled transportation isn't allowed indoors, the city confirmed.

  • "The Skyway Advisory Committee advises against those activities," a spokesperson told Axios in a statement.
