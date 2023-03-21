17 mins ago - Sports
Professional stunt rider races motorcycle through downtown Minneapolis skyways
A Shakopee native hit 74 miles per hour racing an electric bike through the downtown Minneapolis skyways during February's big storm.
- Professional Aaron Colton was granted special permission to ride through some of the elevated walkways and buildings, like IDS Center, the Dayton's Project and Orchestra Hall.
- Other stunts included wheelies, trick shots and an attempted ride down an up escalator. Sponsor Red Bull claims it was the first time a motorcycle was allowed in the skyways.
Reality check: Don't try to beat his record. The sections were closed to the public during filming, and wheeled transportation isn't allowed indoors, the city confirmed.
- "The Skyway Advisory Committee advises against those activities," a spokesperson told Axios in a statement.
