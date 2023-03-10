Here's what to do in the Twin Cities this weekend.

🍀 St. Patrick's Day isn't until next Friday, but celebrations have already begun throughout the metro. Check out our guide for parades, parties, puppy costume contests and more.

🏒 Nearly 75 vendors will sell equipment, apparel, novelties and more at the Let's Play Hockey Expo in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. $5 entry, 18 and under free.

🔥 Save art from a fire at printmaker Emily Gray Koehler's "Buy It or Burn It" art sale on Saturday in Minneapolis. Art will be priced between $10-$50, and anything that doesn't sell will be burned in a private ceremony between family and friends. Free.

🚲 Gear up for the season at Eastlake Craft Brewery's Sh*tSwap on Saturday in Minneapolis. The brewery will sell various bikes and accessories, plus offer bikes available to race on-site. Free.

🐬 Explore a kid-free Minnesota Zoo at Spring Break: Zoo After Hours in Apple Valley on Saturday night. The Tropics Trail, aquarium and more will be opened for a limited number of 18+ guests; alcohol is also available for purchase. $15.

💕 Colorful Wedding's Wedding Fair, an event showcasing BIPOC, Latinx and minority vendors and other businesses specializing in cultural events, returns to Minneapolis on Sunday. Free.