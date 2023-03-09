2 hours ago - Things to Do

St. Patrick's Day Guide: Parades, parties and more

Audrey Kennedy
St Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17, but there are plenty of celebrations planned before and after the holiday. Here's what we're watching this month.

💃 Kickin' It Irish performances — a mix of show-style Irish dance and live music — are scheduled throughout the week in St. Paul and at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. March 10-March 17; $30.

🏃 Run the ".01k" Glen Lucky Marathon at Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka. Meet for a pre-race beer and run 32 feet to Gold Nugget Tavern & Grille for post-race eats. March 11, 11am.

🍻 Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl this Saturday heads to eight bars across St. Paul and ends with an afterparty at Seventh Street Truck Park. Tickets include two free drinks. March 11, 4pm-12am; $20+

👪 Bring the family to Can Can Wonderland for an all-ages party with face paint, "glitter hair" and plenty of arcade games. Stay late for the 21+ celebration beginning at 9pm. March 17, 11am-9pm, $10 admission.

🇮🇪 St. Paul's grand St. Patrick's Day parade will kick off at Rice Park at noon. Irish dancers, bagpipers, Miss Shamrock, Mr. Pat and more will march to CHS Field for the post-parade party. March 17, free.

  • The Ballpark Hooley at 1pm will have more live music, dancers, food and plenty of beer. $5 in advance, $10 at the door.

🍀 The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association parade will wind its way through Columbia Heights this year, ending with the Blarney Blast afterparty at a city rec center. March 17, 6pm; afterparty entry $10+.

🪩 Party underground at the Wabasha Street Caves, the St. Paul event hall literally built in a cave. $1 green beer and Irish food all night. March 17, 6-10pm; $20 entry.

🐶 Dress up your dog for the Leprechaun Costume Contest at St. Pawddy's Fest. Lakes and Legends Brewing will award "human and dog-friendly" prizes. March 18, 12pm, free.

😋 Just want the food? Land's End Pasty Co. in Dinkytown serves traditional, ready-to-eat pasties all year round. Selection changes daily. $7+ a pasty.

  • If you want to stick to the grocery store, Axios Chicago reporter Monica Eng tried Aldi's St. Patrick's Day specials. Read her reviews.

🚌 Note: Metro Transit is offering free bus and light rail rides from 6pm to end of service on March 17.

