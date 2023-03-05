Bringing wellness back
As exercisers return to in-person workouts, some gyms and studios are emphasizing a more holistic approach to fitness, which can only elevate community and overall wellness.
Why it matters: In addition to being good for your body, exercise can improve mental health and even boost memory.
Zoom in: Alchemy 365 — which combines yoga, conditioning and strength training at its studios across the Twin Cities — aims to deliver results that will impact people's everyday lives, CMO Grace Bettino told Axios.
- That could range from more traditional fitness goals like running a faster marathon to being able to "chase their kids around the park without getting tired," she said.
- "We challenge people to live their best lives inside and outside the studio," Bettino said.
Between the lines: Brian McKinney, a personal trainer at Life Time in St. Louis Park, attributes a surge in people working out in groups in the past year to an underlying "longing" for community after pandemic-related shutdowns.
- "I just think that's inherently built within us — to connect with others," he told Axios.
- Alchemy also focuses on community, hosting social gatherings after weekend workouts.
Zoom out: What's happening in the Twin Cities tracks with national trends, according to Mindbody's 2023 wellness trends to watch.
- Nearly 40% of consumers say they'll use physical exercise to improve their mental wellness, per the survey.
The bottom line: 75% of consumers see wellness as more important than ever, according to the survey, and about 65% say it is more important than other leisure activities.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.