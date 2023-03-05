As exercisers return to in-person workouts, some gyms and studios are emphasizing a more holistic approach to fitness, which can only elevate community and overall wellness.

Why it matters: In addition to being good for your body, exercise can improve mental health and even boost memory.

Zoom in: Alchemy 365 — which combines yoga, conditioning and strength training at its studios across the Twin Cities — aims to deliver results that will impact people's everyday lives, CMO Grace Bettino told Axios.

That could range from more traditional fitness goals like running a faster marathon to being able to "chase their kids around the park without getting tired," she said.

"We challenge people to live their best lives inside and outside the studio," Bettino said.

Between the lines: Brian McKinney, a personal trainer at Life Time in St. Louis Park, attributes a surge in people working out in groups in the past year to an underlying "longing" for community after pandemic-related shutdowns.

"I just think that's inherently built within us — to connect with others," he told Axios.

Alchemy also focuses on community, hosting social gatherings after weekend workouts.

Zoom out: What's happening in the Twin Cities tracks with national trends, according to Mindbody's 2023 wellness trends to watch.

Nearly 40% of consumers say they'll use physical exercise to improve their mental wellness, per the survey.

The bottom line: 75% of consumers see wellness as more important than ever, according to the survey, and about 65% say it is more important than other leisure activities.