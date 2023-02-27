Minnesota State Fair deputy general manager Renee Alexander will take over as CEO of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

State of play: Longtime CEO Jerry Hammer announced last fall he would retire after 53 years with the State Fair, the last 27 of which were as CEO.

Details: Alexander has been deputy general manager for 13 years and has logged more than two decades at the fair over two stints. She was in charge of marketing and Grandstand concert booking, among other duties.

What she's saying: With the annual event already in great shape, Alexander will focus on improving what it already offers.

"We realize that (State Fair) traditions are super important to Minnesotans," she said.

The intrigue: Alexander's favorite fair food is the Gizmo sandwich, she told Axios.

Of note: Hammer was paid $350,000 last year. A fair spokesperson said Alexander's compensation is still being worked out.