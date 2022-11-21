Jerry Hammer has worked for the Minnesota State Fair since the 1970s. Photos: State Fair/AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

Longtime Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer will retire next spring after more than 50 years working for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Why it matters: Hammer has been at the helm of the organization for more than two decades, overseeing massive growth and transformation at one of the biggest state fairs in the U.S.

Most recently, he led the fair through 2020's COVID cancellation and efforts to return to a more "normal" experience post-pandemic.

Flashback: Hammer got his start as a high school student working in the fair's greenhouse. He joined the operation full time in 1977 and was named CEO in 1997.

Of note: Hammer lives in St. Paul's Como Park neighborhood, a stone's throw from the fairgrounds, and was known to ride his bike around the 322-acre site, per the Star Tribune.

What's next: The fair's board of managers will begin a search for a successor, per a release. Hammer will stay on through the spring to help with the transition.