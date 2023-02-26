How Twin Cities homebuilders are luring buyers back

Data: Bankrate; Note: *Table shows hypothetical scenario for the first year of a 2/1 rate buydown where the mortgage rate is 5% in the first year, 6% in the second and reverts to 7% after; Table: Axios Visuals

More homebuilders are offering mortgage buydowns to get potential buyers to the closing table, Axios' James Briggs reports.

What it is: A buydown is when sellers, homebuilders or even lenders pay cash to lower the buyer's mortgage rate by typically one to three points, Axios' Emily Peck explains.

The cash goes directly to the mortgage lender during the closing process.

If you're working with a builder, they may require you to work with their preferred lender.

Why it matters: Buyers now have a shot at lower monthly payments and the incentives could help rev up Twin Cities single-family homebuilding, which has cooled significantly in the past eight months.

How it works: Builders pay up front to cut the price of a mortgage for a period as short as two years or as long as 30 years.

For example, Pulte — a national builder with new construction in Twin Cities — has offered 30-year fixed rates as low as 4.25% in recent weeks.

The intrigue: The most common mortgage buydown puts rates in the mid-to-high 4% range, though some dip into the 3% range, according to Zonda Home, a housing market data and analytics firm.

Zoom in: Twin Cities builders are offering an array of incentives to get buyers back, Katie Elfstrom, vice president of public affairs at Housing First Minnesota, tells Axios.

In January, permits for new single-family homes in the metro area dropped 46% from a year earlier, per a new report.

Of note: While most of the buydowns are being offered for the typical suburban new-construction homes, some sellers of existing homes are also offering these incentives.

Zoom out: About 75% of builders are dangling mortgage rates that buyers can't find on their own through lending institutions, according to surveys conducted by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

32% of builders are offering buydowns for the entire length of the mortgage.

30% offer reduced rates for the first two years of a mortgage.

What they're saying: Compared with a traditional purchase of an existing house, "builders are willing to work with buyers a little bit to get them into that home," Elfstrom says.

The bottom line: Buydowns are nothing new for builders, who have had this tool in their box "forever," Peck reports. But it's a tool most builders are reaching for today.