Twin Cities February restaurant roundup: What's new, changing and coming soon

🍃 Juniper, "Minneapolis' first cannabis restaurant" with a fully plant-based menu, will open in the former Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis this May.

Yes, but: Though it's advertised as a THC restaurant, Minnesota's current laws don't allow restaurants to make cannabis-infused dishes. Instead, diners can add separate "juniper tinctures of THC" to drinks, according to a release.

🌱 Vegan butcher shop The Herbivorous Butcher bought St. Paul vegan cafe J. Selby's. The new owners said on Instagram they don't plan to make any drastic changes.

🍕Black-owned New York style pizzeria Slice is adding a third location on University Avenue in St. Paul. Expect a spring opening.

😭 Liquor Lyle's has lost its iconic sign. The co-owner of LITT Pinball Bar, which is renovating and opening in the space, told Racket there are plans to repurpose the sign inside.

🍺 The Robbinsdale Hy-Vee has a full bar inside the grocery store. Beers are only $5 and half off during happy hour, according to a review.

🚧 The new owner of Rock Elm Tavern in Maple Grove plans to rename the restaurant, expand into the neighboring space, add a pizza oven, and install interactive sports simulators.

☕ St. Paul specialty coffee roaster SK Coffee opened a new shop in the former Misfit Coffee spot in Minneapolis last week. Expect lots of plants and rare pour-over coffees, the owner told Axios in December.