1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Liquor Lyle's sold to Tilt Pinball

Nick Halter
Liquor Lyles building
Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

The owner of Tilt Pinball Bar has purchased the beloved dive bar Liquor Lyle's on South Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Driving the news: Tilt made the announcement on Instagram.

  • Real estate broker Jeff Salzbrun confirmed the purchase to Axios, and said the building sold for $700,000 on Friday. Salzbrun represented the sellers.

The intrigue: The bar will become a pinball bar, according the Instagram post. The company, which is owned by real estate developer Daniel Oberpriller of North Bay Cos., said more details would be forthcoming.

  • Tilt opened near Eat Street in 2017.
  • In the Instagram post, Tilt said it would be changing its name to LITT Pinball Bar "due to certain reasons."

Flashback: Axios broke the news last year that the longtime Lyle's owners Russell Spence, Ken Meshbesher would not reopen the bar and put it up for sale.

  • A third partner, Ron Meshbesher, died in 2018 and his stake is owned by his wife, Kim.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more