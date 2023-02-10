1 hour ago - Politics

Mapped: No betting on Super Bowl LVII in Minnesota

Thirty-three states will offer legal sports betting in time for the Super Bowl, but Minnesota isn't one of them.

The big picture: 50.4 million U.S. adults are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII — roughly double last year's record tally, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker and Jeff Tracy write.

State of play: Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pledged to revive legislation to legalize sports wagering this year.

Yes, but: Previous proposals were derailed by disagreements over which groups should get licenses for brick-and-mortar or mobile betting.

What's happening: DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, who chairs the key House Commerce Finance and Policy, plans to reintroduce a bill that would give Minnesota's Native American tribes full control over operating sportsbooks.

  • Similar legislation passed the DFL-majority chamber last session but stalled in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans.
  • In the Senate, Republican Jeremy Miller is awaiting language on a proposal that would give horse racing tracks and professional sports teams a piece of the action.

What we're watching: Sports betting is a rare issue that attracts supporters and opponents from both political parties.

  • That means getting the 34 votes needed to clear the narrowly divided DFL-majority Senate could require a bipartisan coalition.

Of note: Betting is legal in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, so some Minnesotans may opt to cross the border to place a bet ahead of the big game.

