Mapped: No betting on Super Bowl LVII in Minnesota
Thirty-three states will offer legal sports betting in time for the Super Bowl, but Minnesota isn't one of them.
The big picture: 50.4 million U.S. adults are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII — roughly double last year's record tally, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker and Jeff Tracy write.
- For the first time ever, that will include bets placed at the stadium hosting the big game.
State of play: Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pledged to revive legislation to legalize sports wagering this year.
Yes, but: Previous proposals were derailed by disagreements over which groups should get licenses for brick-and-mortar or mobile betting.
What's happening: DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, who chairs the key House Commerce Finance and Policy, plans to reintroduce a bill that would give Minnesota's Native American tribes full control over operating sportsbooks.
- Similar legislation passed the DFL-majority chamber last session but stalled in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans.
- In the Senate, Republican Jeremy Miller is awaiting language on a proposal that would give horse racing tracks and professional sports teams a piece of the action.
What we're watching: Sports betting is a rare issue that attracts supporters and opponents from both political parties.
- That means getting the 34 votes needed to clear the narrowly divided DFL-majority Senate could require a bipartisan coalition.
Of note: Betting is legal in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, so some Minnesotans may opt to cross the border to place a bet ahead of the big game.
