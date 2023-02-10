Mapped: No betting on Super Bowl LVII in Minnesota

Data: American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Thirty-three states will offer legal sports betting in time for the Super Bowl, but Minnesota isn't one of them.

The big picture: 50.4 million U.S. adults are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII — roughly double last year's record tally, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker and Jeff Tracy write.

For the first time ever, that will include bets placed at the stadium hosting the big game.

State of play: Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pledged to revive legislation to legalize sports wagering this year.

Yes, but: Previous proposals were derailed by disagreements over which groups should get licenses for brick-and-mortar or mobile betting.

What's happening: DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, who chairs the key House Commerce Finance and Policy, plans to reintroduce a bill that would give Minnesota's Native American tribes full control over operating sportsbooks.

Similar legislation passed the DFL-majority chamber last session but stalled in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans.

In the Senate, Republican Jeremy Miller is awaiting language on a proposal that would give horse racing tracks and professional sports teams a piece of the action.

What we're watching: Sports betting is a rare issue that attracts supporters and opponents from both political parties.

That means getting the 34 votes needed to clear the narrowly divided DFL-majority Senate could require a bipartisan coalition.

Of note: Betting is legal in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, so some Minnesotans may opt to cross the border to place a bet ahead of the big game.