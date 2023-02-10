Here are a list of events worth checking out in the Twin Cities for Valentine's Day weekend:

💕 *Vanessa Lachey voice* "Is love truly blind?" Find out at "Love Is Blind — Improvised Season 1," where nine performers will replicate the hit Netflix dating show's drama Friday and Saturday night. $15+

😱 Skip the romance and go for terror at Cupid's Revenge, a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house in Inver Grove Heights on Friday and Saturday. (It's a great excuse to hold your partner's hand.) $25

Tip: Check out our V-Day guide with nine more date ideas.

🎻 Watch "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis this weekend; the Minnesota Orchestra will perform the soundtrack live for an immersive experience. $48+

🧊 Bundle up for Polar Fest, aka "the coolest festival in Burnsville." The Saturday afternoon party includes ice bowling, carriage rides, outdoor games and more. Free entry.

🏌️The Wayzata Chilly Open, a golf tournament with holes built into the ice on Lake Minnetonka, kicks off on Saturday. Amateur tickets are sold out, but there are VIP spots available. $100.

❄️ Take a half-mile snowshoe tour of Fort Snelling Saturday. Minnesota Historical Society staff will guide visitors through the woods into the fort; snowshoes provided. $15.