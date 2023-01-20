Who's running for Minneapolis City Council in 2023
All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats will appear on the November 2023 ballot.
Why it matters: Even with the new strong-mayor system of governance, the City Council approves ordinances and the city's budget.
State of play: Moderates, who typically align with Mayor Jacob Frey, currently hold a slim majority on many issues.
Between the lines: City Council members typically serve four-year terms. But all the seats are up for grab this year — just two years after the last municipal election — because of redistricting.
What we're watching: Challenges to incumbents — plus contested races for the open Ward 7 and Ward 12 seats — could shift the council's dynamics or solidify moderates' power.
Zoom in: Here's a look at who is running so far, based on announcements tracked by Axios.
Ward 1:
Neighborhood: The Northeast ward includes Waite Park and Columbia Park to the north, down to Como on the south end.
State of play: Council Member Elliott Payne is running for re-election.
Ward 2:
Neighborhoods: SE Como, Cooper, Prospect Park, Seward, West Bank/Cedar-Riverside, Longfellow, and University District.
State of play: Council Member Robin Wonsley is running for re-election.
Ward 3:
Neighborhoods: The downtown and Northeast ward includes Marcy-Holmes, Nicollet Island, and St. Anthony.
State of play: Council Member Michael Rainville is running for re-election.
Challengers:
Ward 4:
Neighborhoods: The North Minneapolis ward includes Jordan, Victory, and the Camden and Humboldt Industrial Areas.
State of play: Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw is running for re-election.
Ward 5:
Neighborhoods: The north-central ward includes Harrison, Near North, Hawthorne, and the North Loop.
State of play: Council Member Jeremiah Ellison is running for re-election.
Challengers:
Ward 6:
Neighborhoods: Cedar Riverside, Elliot Park, Philips West, Seward, Stevens Square-Loring Heights, and Ventura Village.
State of play: Council Member Jamal Osman is running for re-election.
Challengers:
Ward 7:
Neighborhoods: Bryn-Mawr, Cedar-Isles-Dean, Downtown West, East Isles, Elliot Park, Kenwood, Loring Park, Lowry Hill, and Stevens Square-Loring Heights.
State of play: Council Member Lisa Goodman is not running for re-election.
Candidates:
Ward 8:
Neighborhoods: The south-central ward includes Kingfield, Lyndale, Northrop, and Regina.
State of play: Council president Andrea Jenkins is running for re-election.
Ward 9:
Neighborhoods: Corcoran, East Phillips, Longfellow, Midtown Phillips, and Powderhorn Park.
State of play: Council Member Jason Chavez is running for re-election.
Ward 10:
Neighborhoods: East Bde Maka Ska, East Harriet, Lowry Hill East, South Uptown, and Whittier.
State of play: Council Member Aisha Chughtai is running for re-election.
Ward 11:
Neighborhood: Diamond Lake, Hale, Keewaydin, Page, Northrop, Tangletown, Wenonah, and Windom.
State of play: Council Member Emily Koski is running for re-election.
Ward 12:
Neighborhoods: Ericsson, Hiawatha, Howe, Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park, and Standish.
State of play: Open — Council Member Andrew Johnson is not running for re-election.
Candidates:
Ward 13:
Neighborhoods: Armatage, East Harriet, Fulton, Kenny, Linden Hills, Lynnhurst and West Maka Ska.
State of play: Council Member Linea Palmisano is running for re-election.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with more candidates and context as the election progresses. Candidates can send announcements to [email protected]
