Warmer than average weather isn't stopping these weekend events. Here's what to do around town.

❄️ The World Snow Sculpting Championship continues this weekend in Stillwater. Teams from eight countries will sculpt 21 hours a day, despite rain and warm temperatures. Free.

🗓️ ICYMI: The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships (Jan. 19 to 29) and the Art Shanty Projects (weekends, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12) also kick off this weekend. Both are free and open to the public.

🤩 First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2022 show is on Friday, featuring a packed lineup of seven local up-and-coming artists. It's your chance to say "I knew them before they blew up!" $12+

😵‍💫 Ever wanted to listen to 28 straight hours of drone music? Cedar Cultural Center is hosting "Drone Not Drones," a Friday through Saturday concert where over 60 performers play the experimental/repetitive/hypnotizing tunes. Bring a blanket and pillow. $30+

🍭 Edinborough Park — a.k.a. one of Axios Twin Cities readers' favorite indoor playgrounds — transforms into Candyland on Friday with an explorable candy trail and themed bounce house. $9/kid, adults free.

🪷 Cosplay rich vacationers (but try not to die) at "White Lotus": The Drag Brunch in Minneapolis on Saturday. Performers dressed as characters from both seasons will make an appearance. Costumes encouraged. $17+

🌌 Gather with fellow Whovians at CONsole Room, a Doctor Who fan convention in Bloomington. In-person tickets start at $50, or get "Cyberman Access" (virtual tickets) for $35.

🖼️ Walk through 3-D versions of the Mona Lisa and other famous paintings at Framed: Step into Art, a new exhibit opening at the Minnesota Children's Museum on Saturday. $16

🐇 Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Midtown Global Market's kid-friendly Lunar New Year party on Saturday. Expect rabbit-inspired crafts, live music and "lion dancers." Free.