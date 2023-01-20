Who's running for Minneapolis City Council in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats will appear on the November 2023 ballot.

Why it matters: Even with the new strong-mayor system of governance, the City Council approves ordinances and the city's budget.

State of play: Moderates, who typically align with Mayor Jacob Frey, currently hold a slim majority on many issues.

Between the lines: City Council members typically serve four-year terms. But all the seats are up for grab this year — just two years after the last municipal election — because of redistricting.

What we're watching: Challenges to incumbents — plus contested races for the open Ward 7 and Ward 12 seats — could shift the council's dynamics or solidify moderates' power.

Zoom in: Here's a look at who is running so far, based on announcements tracked by Axios.

Neighborhood: The Northeast ward includes Waite Park and Columbia Park to the north, down to Como on the south end.

State of play: Council Member Elliott Payne is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Edwin B. Fruit

Neighborhoods: SE Como, Prospect Park, Seward, West Bank/Cedar-Riverside, Longfellow, and University District.

State of play: Council Member Robin Wonsley is running for re-election.

Neighborhoods: The downtown and Northeast ward includes Marcy-Holmes, Nicollet Island, and St. Anthony.

State of play: Council Member Michael Rainville is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Of note: Conrad Zbikowski ended his campaign after losing the DFL endorsement to Rainville.

Neighborhoods: The North Minneapolis ward includes Jordan, Victory, and the Camden and Humboldt Industrial Areas.

State of play: Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Neighborhoods: The north-central ward includes Harrison, Near North, Hawthorne, and the North Loop.

State of play: Council Member Jeremiah Ellison is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Victor Martinez

Phillip "OMac" Peterson

Neighborhoods: Cedar Riverside, Elliot Park, Philips West, Seward, Stevens Square-Loring Heights, and Ventura Village.

State of play: Council Member Jamal Osman is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Kayseh Magan

Tiger Worku

Guy T Gaskin

Neighborhoods: Bryn-Mawr, Cedar-Isles-Dean, Downtown West, East Isles, Elliot Park, Kenwood, Loring Park, Lowry Hill, and Stevens Square-Loring Heights.

State of play: Council Member Lisa Goodman is not running for re-election.

Candidates:

Neighborhoods: The south-central ward includes Kingfield, Lyndale, Northrop, and Regina.

State of play: Council president Andrea Jenkins is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Neighborhoods: Corcoran, East Phillips, Longfellow, Midtown Phillips, and Powderhorn Park.

State of play: Council Member Jason Chavez is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Daniel Orban

Neighborhoods: East Bde Maka Ska, East Harriet, Lowry Hill East, South Uptown, and Whittier.

State of play: Council Member Aisha Chughtai is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Narsi Warsame

Bruce Dachis

Greg Kline

Neighborhood: Diamond Lake, Hale, Keewaydin, Page, Northrop, Tangletown, Wenonah, and Windom.

State of play: Council Member Emily Koski is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Rebecca Donley

Gabrielle M. Prosser

Neighborhoods: Ericsson, Hiawatha, Howe, Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park, and Standish.

State of play: Open — Council Member Andrew Johnson is not running for re-election.

Candidates:

Of note: Jerome Evans ended his campaign after losing the DFL endorsement to Chowdhury.

Neighborhoods: Armatage, East Harriet, Fulton, Kenny, Linden Hills, Lynnhurst and West Maka Ska.

State of play: Council Member Linea Palmisano is running for re-election.

Challengers:

Editor's note: This story will be updated with more candidates and context as the election progresses. Candidates can send announcements to [email protected].