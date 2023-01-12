2 hours ago - Things to Do
Pop-up indoor skate park opens in Uptown
The former H&M in Uptown's Seven Points mall has been transformed into an indoor pop-up skate park, giving anyone with a board, scooter or inline skates a space to grind through April.
- The 4,500-square-foot "Uptown Park Project" opened last month and is operated by JSAW, a religious nonprofit that also owns Help Boardshop in Edina.
Zoom out: Uptown has several skate shops, but the only indoor parks are in Northeast Minneapolis or nearby suburbs.
- The new park lets skaters stay in the area all winter and makes use of one of Uptown's many vacant spaces.
📍Visit: 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday through April; $5 for three hours. Waiver required.
