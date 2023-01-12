One of the skate park's ramps. Photo courtesy of Ben VanOss

The former H&M in Uptown's Seven Points mall has been transformed into an indoor pop-up skate park, giving anyone with a board, scooter or inline skates a space to grind through April.

The 4,500-square-foot "Uptown Park Project" opened last month and is operated by JSAW, a religious nonprofit that also owns Help Boardshop in Edina.

Zoom out: Uptown has several skate shops, but the only indoor parks are in Northeast Minneapolis or nearby suburbs.

The new park lets skaters stay in the area all winter and makes use of one of Uptown's many vacant spaces.

📍Visit: 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday through April; $5 for three hours. Waiver required.