2 hours ago - Things to Do

Pop-up indoor skate park opens in Uptown

Audrey Kennedy
A skateboarder does a trick on a ramp in a vacant store.

One of the skate park's ramps. Photo courtesy of Ben VanOss

The former H&M in Uptown's Seven Points mall has been transformed into an indoor pop-up skate park, giving anyone with a board, scooter or inline skates a space to grind through April.

  • The 4,500-square-foot "Uptown Park Project" opened last month and is operated by JSAW, a religious nonprofit that also owns Help Boardshop in Edina.

Zoom out: Uptown has several skate shops, but the only indoor parks are in Northeast Minneapolis or nearby suburbs.

  • The new park lets skaters stay in the area all winter and makes use of one of Uptown's many vacant spaces.

📍Visit: 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday through April; $5 for three hours. Waiver required.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more