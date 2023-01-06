These events are worth digging out your car for.

🐩 Very good dogs will compete in the Land O' Lakes Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend. Plus, attendees can meet and pet the pups on Saturday and Sunday. $5+

🧔It's time to prepare for St. Paul Winter Carnival's Beard Growing Competition. Contestants must attend Friday night's Clean Shave Event to prove their beards were grown between Jan. 6 and Jan. 26. Free.

👽 Nonprofit indie theater Trylon Cinema is screening dystopian sci-fi movies all month. This weekend's flicks include "The Rover" and "Children of Men." $8

🍻 Put a hot piece of metal in beer at Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub's "Outdoor Hot Poking" event on Saturday. The hot metal caramelizes the sugars and gives the beer a unique flavor. Free entry.

🧚 Bring the family to Lush Lounge's All-Ages Disney Tea Party in Minneapolis on Saturday. Show tickets include a plate of small bites and a nonalcoholic beverage. $30

🧊 'Tis the season for ice castles. Check out Fountain Hill Winery's three-story palace in Delano, or explore ice caverns and mazes at New Brighton's exhibit. $18+

🏠 Sunday is the last day to visit Gingerbread Wonderland, an exhibit at Norway House in Minneapolis featuring over 250 gingerbread structures. $10, kids under 12 free.