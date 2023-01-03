41 mins ago - Politics
Turnover brings fresh faces and more diversity to Minnesota Legislature
The new Minnesota Legislature is filled with new faces.
Driving the news: Close to 30% of the 201 lawmakers taking office as the session begins Tuesday are freshmen, per the Legislative Reference Library.
Why it matters: New members bring new perspectives, voices and political dynamics to Legislature.
- But the shift also means there's a big learning curve as lawmakers hash out policy disputes and race to meet the summer deadline for passing a budget.
Zoom in: The new Legislature is also the most diverse in history, with 35 lawmakers of color. A record 12 legislators openly identify as members of the LGBTQ community.
- A number of new lawmakers are making history: The incoming class includes the first openly transgender legislator, the first Black women senators, and the first non-binary member.
Of note: It's not just freshmen legislators adjusting to their roles this week.
- Three of five legislative leadership posts in the majority — and both minority leader slots — have been filled with new faces.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.