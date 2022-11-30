Minnesota's largest school district steps up superintendent search
Minnesota's largest school district is getting closer to naming a new leader.
Driving the news: The Anoka-Hennepin School Board is interviewing two of five superintendent candidates at a special meeting Wednesday. Three candidates were interviewed Tuesday night.
Why it matters: The superintendent oversees about 37,000 students and 2,000 teachers across more than 50 schools, with an annual budget of nearly $600 million.
- The new leader will take the helm at a time when state and local school leaders are grappling with how to get kids back on track after pandemic learning losses. A science curriculum overhaul is also on tap.
Between the lines: Anoka-Hennepin had to dip into its reserves to fill a $27 million budget gap this year, but strong enrollment means the district isn't facing the same funding challenges as neighboring Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Zoom in: The school board selected five candidates to compete for the job:
- Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748.
- Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.
- Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Texas.
- Teri Staloch, education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
- Cory McIntyre, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.
Catch up quick: Former superintendent David Law left the post last summer to take a new job leading Minnetonka Public Schools.
- Law, who oversaw increased graduation rates and approval of a $249 million construction bond, received a salary of $234,000 at Anoka-Hennepin.
What's next: The board will name three finalists and schedule another round of interviews for next week.
- A decision on a preferred candidate is expected by Dec. 7, with a goal of having the new superintendent begin on July 1.
Of note: Minneapolis is also in the market for a new superintendent. Candidate recruitment is expected to begin early next year.
