Minnesota's largest school district steps up superintendent search

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a pattern of apples and stacks of textbooks.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Minnesota's largest school district is getting closer to naming a new leader.

Driving the news: The Anoka-Hennepin School Board is interviewing two of five superintendent candidates at a special meeting Wednesday. Three candidates were interviewed Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The superintendent oversees about 37,000 students and 2,000 teachers across more than 50 schools, with an annual budget of nearly $600 million.

Between the lines: Anoka-Hennepin had to dip into its reserves to fill a $27 million budget gap this year, but strong enrollment means the district isn't facing the same funding challenges as neighboring Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Zoom in: The school board selected five candidates to compete for the job:

  • Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748.
  • Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.
  • Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Texas.
  • Teri Staloch, education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
  • Cory McIntyre, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.

Catch up quick: Former superintendent David Law left the post last summer to take a new job leading Minnetonka Public Schools.

  • Law, who oversaw increased graduation rates and approval of a $249 million construction bond, received a salary of $234,000 at Anoka-Hennepin.

What's next: The board will name three finalists and schedule another round of interviews for next week.

  • A decision on a preferred candidate is expected by Dec. 7, with a goal of having the new superintendent begin on July 1.

Of note: Minneapolis is also in the market for a new superintendent. Candidate recruitment is expected to begin early next year.

