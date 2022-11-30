Minnesota's largest school district is getting closer to naming a new leader.

Driving the news: The Anoka-Hennepin School Board is interviewing two of five superintendent candidates at a special meeting Wednesday. Three candidates were interviewed Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The superintendent oversees about 37,000 students and 2,000 teachers across more than 50 schools, with an annual budget of nearly $600 million.

The new leader will take the helm at a time when state and local school leaders are grappling with how to get kids back on track after pandemic learning losses. A science curriculum overhaul is also on tap.

Between the lines: Anoka-Hennepin had to dip into its reserves to fill a $27 million budget gap this year, but strong enrollment means the district isn't facing the same funding challenges as neighboring Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Zoom in: The school board selected five candidates to compete for the job:

Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748.

Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools.

Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Texas.

Teri Staloch, education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

Cory McIntyre, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.

Catch up quick: Former superintendent David Law left the post last summer to take a new job leading Minnetonka Public Schools.

Law, who oversaw increased graduation rates and approval of a $249 million construction bond, received a salary of $234,000 at Anoka-Hennepin.

What's next: The board will name three finalists and schedule another round of interviews for next week.

A decision on a preferred candidate is expected by Dec. 7, with a goal of having the new superintendent begin on July 1.

Of note: Minneapolis is also in the market for a new superintendent. Candidate recruitment is expected to begin early next year.