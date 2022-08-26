Minnesota kids' reading, math scores dive post pandemic: State data

Data: Minnesota Department of Education; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Minnesota students haven't bounced back from pandemic-induced learning losses, new state data suggests.

Driving the news: Statewide test results released yesterday show that just half of Minnesota students met or exceeded proficiency standards for reading (51%) and math (45%).

In both areas, the scores remain significantly below 2019 levels.

Why it matters: This data underscores concerns about the toll the pandemic — including COVID-19 closures and remote instruction — had on students.

What's next: More than 300 schools across the state will get additional state support based on their test scores and other metrics, per the Department of Education.

Of note: The state says 7% of students didn't participate in the annual tests. Prior to the pandemic, the typical opt-out rate was closer to 3%, the Star Tribune notes.