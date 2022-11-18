Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals.

Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30.

Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike in September.

The action, which included staff at more than a dozen hospitals, was believed to be one of the largest private nurses strikes in U.S. history.

What they're saying: MNA president Mary Turner said hospitals leaders have "failed to solve the crisis conditions in our hospitals and they have failed to settle a fair contract with us."

The other side: A group of Twin Cities hospitals released a statement saying leaders "will continue to bargain in good faith and work hard to reach a resolution."

"We know the current situation inside hospitals throughout the country is very challenging and a union work stoppage could have disastrous consequences for our patients and the communities we serve," the statement read.

What's next: If the vote is approved, the union could call a strike with 10 days' notice.