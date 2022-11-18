Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K
This week's Hot Homes collection features five properties that blend modern details with traditional charm.
3843 Russell Ave. N. — $299,900
Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Victory Memorial Parkway and nearby shops from this updated craftsman.
- Location: Victory (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,416 square feet
- Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced yard, built-ins and hardwood floors.
1898 Carroll Ave. — $425,000
Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this abode has a sleek kitchen and open living spaces, and basks in ample natural light.
- Location: Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,701 square feet
- Listed by: Ben Kirby at Rize Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, wood floors, kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fenced yard with a deck.
20 Lexington Pkwy. S. — $475,000
Why we love it: This stylish, blue-toned property has dropped in price $25,000 from earlier this fall.
- Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet
- Listed by: Charly Marggraf at Compass
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, renovated kitchen with island, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, soaking tub and porch.
3416 10th Ave. S. — $485,000
Why we love it: Built in 1913, this renovated charmer offers elegant woodwork throughout and an open kitchen with heated floors.
- Location: Powderhorn Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,311 square feet
- Listed by: Aaron Neumann at Real Broker LLC
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with music studio, oak and maple floors, built-in buffet and stained glass.
4932 W. 82nd St. — $549,900
Why we love it: This bright remodel backs up to Victoria Pond and has a sprawling outdoor hangout space.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,678 square feet
- Listed by: Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached tw0-car garage, finished basement with in-law suite, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fenced yard.
