Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K

Sami Sparber

20 Lexington Pkwy. S. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf

This week's Hot Homes collection features five properties that blend modern details with traditional charm.

3843 Russell Ave. N. — $299,900

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Victory Memorial Parkway and nearby shops from this updated craftsman.

  • Location: Victory (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,416 square feet
  • Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced yard, built-ins and hardwood floors.
forest green house with brown trim in the snow
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
living room that opens to dining room with buffet
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
modern kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas
1898 Carroll Ave. — $425,000

Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this abode has a sleek kitchen and open living spaces, and basks in ample natural light.

  • Location: Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,701 square feet
  • Listed by: Ben Kirby at Rize Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, wood floors, kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fenced yard with a deck.
exterior of home with blue-green door and window boxes
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Ben Kirby
living room that opens to dining room with built in buffet
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Ben Kirby
modern kitchen with island and french doors leading outside
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Ben Kirby
20 Lexington Pkwy. S. — $475,000

Why we love it: This stylish, blue-toned property has dropped in price $25,000 from earlier this fall.

  • Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet
  • Listed by: Charly Marggraf at Compass
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, renovated kitchen with island, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, soaking tub and porch.
exterior of blue toned house with red door
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
spacious living room with fireplace and windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
blue toned kitchen with lots of cabinet space and modern appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
3416 10th Ave. S. — $485,000

Why we love it: Built in 1913, this renovated charmer offers elegant woodwork throughout and an open kitchen with heated floors.

  • Location: Powderhorn Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,311 square feet
  • Listed by: Aaron Neumann at Real Broker LLC
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with music studio, oak and maple floors, built-in buffet and stained glass.
exterior of home with porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aaron Neumann
living room with woodwork and fireplace that opens to dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aaron Neumann
modern kitchen with stainless appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aaron Neumann
4932 W. 82nd St. — $549,900

Why we love it: This bright remodel backs up to Victoria Pond and has a sprawling outdoor hangout space.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,678 square feet
  • Listed by: Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Attached tw0-car garage, finished basement with in-law suite, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fenced yard.
exterior of home with lighting at sundown
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
modern kitchen with granite counters that opens out to living area
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
massive backyard space with deck and patio
Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer
