Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $300K

This week's Hot Homes collection features five properties that blend modern details with traditional charm.

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to Victory Memorial Parkway and nearby shops from this updated craftsman.

Location: Victory (Minneapolis)

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,416 square feet Listed by: Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty

Melanie and David Joas at eXp Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced yard, built-ins and hardwood floors.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Melanie Joas

Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this abode has a sleek kitchen and open living spaces, and basks in ample natural light.

Location: Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline (St. Paul)

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,701 square feet Listed by: Ben Kirby at Rize Realty

Ben Kirby at Rize Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, wood floors, kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fenced yard with a deck.

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Ben Kirby

Why we love it: This stylish, blue-toned property has dropped in price $25,000 from earlier this fall.

Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet Listed by: Charly Marggraf at Compass

Charly Marggraf at Compass Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, renovated kitchen with island, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, soaking tub and porch.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf

Why we love it: Built in 1913, this renovated charmer offers elegant woodwork throughout and an open kitchen with heated floors.

Location: Powderhorn Park (Minneapolis)

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,311 square feet Listed by: Aaron Neumann at Real Broker LLC

Aaron Neumann at Real Broker LLC Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with music studio, oak and maple floors, built-in buffet and stained glass.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Aaron Neumann

Why we love it: This bright remodel backs up to Victoria Pond and has a sprawling outdoor hangout space.

Location: Bloomington

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,678 square feet Listed by: Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc.

Mo Thamer at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached tw0-car garage, finished basement with in-law suite, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fenced yard.

Photo: Chris Pecore, courtesy of Mo Thamer

