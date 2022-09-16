1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Sami Sparber
exterior of brown and cream home
1256 Juliet Ave. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl

Twin Cities metro-area housing inventory has grown over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.

  • Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.
3559 Tyler St. N.E. — $325,000

Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this spacious abode boasts cozy gathering spaces and a remodeled kitchen with chic details.

  • Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,540 square feet
  • Listed by: Theodora Velic and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, arched ceilings, natural woodwork, fenced backyard with deck
outside view of orange home
Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic
living room with view of dining room and windows
Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic
sleek kitchen with creamy cabinets and sleek finishes
Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic
424 7th Ave. N.E. — $429,900

Why we love it: An open floor plan and white modern kitchen elevate this sun-soaked home that's just a short walk from neighborhood hot spots.

  • Location: St. Anthony West (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,971 square feet
  • Listed by: Christina Leonard and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, kitchen island, gas fireplace, fenced backyard with turf
side angle view of house with fenced yard
Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard
sleek open concept living room with dining room and kitchen view
Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard
modern kitchen with white finishes
Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard
backyard with string lights, turf and deck
Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard
10140 Goodrich Rd. — $440,000

Why we love it: This split-level ranch offers charming vaulted ceilings and a new cedar deck for grilling.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,910 square feet
  • Listed by: Travis Metzen at Metzen Realty and Associates CO.
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, open layout, stainless appliances, granite counters, natural woodwork, wood burning fireplace
blue split-level ranch home
Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen
open concept living area with view of kitchen and fireplace
Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen
kitchen with view of living area and large center island
Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen
20 Lexington Pkwy. S. — $500,000

Why we love it: Moody blue tones and stylish finishes give this updated property an airy, spa-like feel.

  • Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet
  • Listed by: Charly Marggraf at Compass
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, kitchen island, custom cabinetry, porch, hardwood floors, french doors, walk-in closet
exterior of blue-grey house with red door
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
airy living room with windows and fireplace
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
kitchen with blue cabinets and chalkboard wall
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf
1256 Juliet Ave. — $675,000

Why we love it: This glossy home is packed with thoughtful design elements, including an island, soft-close cabinets and floating shelves in the chef's kitchen.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,840 square feet
  • Listed by: Danny Dietl at BRIX Real Estate
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, Acacia hardwood floors, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, Quartz counters, soaking tub
exterior of brown and cream home with porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl
open concept living spaces that lead to kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl
modern kitchen with floating shelves and stainless appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more