Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Twin Cities metro-area housing inventory has grown over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.

Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.

Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this spacious abode boasts cozy gathering spaces and a remodeled kitchen with chic details.

Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)

Waite Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,540 square feet

Theodora Velic and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, arched ceilings, natural woodwork, fenced backyard with deck

Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic

Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic

Photo: BrightSpaces Photography, courtesy of Theodora Velic

Why we love it: An open floor plan and white modern kitchen elevate this sun-soaked home that's just a short walk from neighborhood hot spots.

Location: St. Anthony West (Minneapolis)

St. Anthony West (Minneapolis) Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,971 square feet

Christina Leonard and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, kitchen island, gas fireplace, fenced backyard with turf

Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard

Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard

Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard

Photo courtesy of Christina Leonard

Why we love it: This split-level ranch offers charming vaulted ceilings and a new cedar deck for grilling.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,910 square feet

Travis Metzen at Metzen Realty and Associates CO. Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, open layout, stainless appliances, granite counters, natural woodwork, wood burning fireplace

Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen

Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen

Photo: UAV Vision Media, courtesy of Travis Metzen

Why we love it: Moody blue tones and stylish finishes give this updated property an airy, spa-like feel.

Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)

Summit Hill (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet

Charly Marggraf at Compass Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, kitchen island, custom cabinetry, porch, hardwood floors, french doors, walk-in closet

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Charly Marggraf

Why we love it: This glossy home is packed with thoughtful design elements, including an island, soft-close cabinets and floating shelves in the chef's kitchen.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,840 square feet

Danny Dietl at BRIX Real Estate Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, Acacia hardwood floors, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, Quartz counters, soaking tub

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Danny Dietl