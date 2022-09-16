Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K
Twin Cities metro-area housing inventory has grown over the last few months, which means more gems are coming to market.
- Here are a few for sale right now that caught our eye.
3559 Tyler St. N.E. — $325,000
Why we love it: Tucked on a quiet street, this spacious abode boasts cozy gathering spaces and a remodeled kitchen with chic details.
- Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,540 square feet
- Listed by: Theodora Velic and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, arched ceilings, natural woodwork, fenced backyard with deck
424 7th Ave. N.E. — $429,900
Why we love it: An open floor plan and white modern kitchen elevate this sun-soaked home that's just a short walk from neighborhood hot spots.
- Location: St. Anthony West (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,971 square feet
- Listed by: Christina Leonard and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, kitchen island, gas fireplace, fenced backyard with turf
10140 Goodrich Rd. — $440,000
Why we love it: This split-level ranch offers charming vaulted ceilings and a new cedar deck for grilling.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,910 square feet
- Listed by: Travis Metzen at Metzen Realty and Associates CO.
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, open layout, stainless appliances, granite counters, natural woodwork, wood burning fireplace
20 Lexington Pkwy. S. — $500,000
Why we love it: Moody blue tones and stylish finishes give this updated property an airy, spa-like feel.
- Location: Summit Hill (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,872 square feet
- Listed by: Charly Marggraf at Compass
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, kitchen island, custom cabinetry, porch, hardwood floors, french doors, walk-in closet
1256 Juliet Ave. — $675,000
Why we love it: This glossy home is packed with thoughtful design elements, including an island, soft-close cabinets and floating shelves in the chef's kitchen.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,840 square feet
- Listed by: Danny Dietl at BRIX Real Estate
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, Acacia hardwood floors, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, Quartz counters, soaking tub
