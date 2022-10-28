54 mins ago - Things to Do

5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes

Audrey Kennedy
A man carving a large block of butter in the shape of a woman's head.

This could be you on Halloween. Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans.

🧈 Princess Kay butter sculpture

How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.

Difficulty level: Medium. Yellow clothing might be hard to find.

🚧 🥶 Minnesota's two seasons

How to do it: Here in Minnesota, we have road work season and winter. One person bundles up in cold weather gear, while the other wears shorts, a T-shirt and a construction vest.

Difficulty level: Easy. You should already have winter clothing; just find a neon vest at a hardware store.

✏️ The next Spoon and Cherry

How to do it: Pay homage to the 16-foot-tall giant pencil sculpture at Lake of the Isles by wearing a human pencil costume.

Difficulty level: Medium. You'll have to drive for it, but Walmarts across the metro have some in stock now.

Some inspiration from the human pencil party celebrating the sculpture. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
😢 Disappointed Minnesota sports fan

How to do it: Put on your favorite team's jersey. If you wear makeup, smudge some mascara under your eyes so it looks like you've been crying.

  • If you don't, just picture the Wild loss to St. Louis in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs and let the tears flow naturally.

Difficulty level: Easy. Unfortunately, you can pick almost any sports team's gear for this.

Two people in UMN sports outfits looking disappointed.
You, too, could have a dejected look on your face this Halloween. Photo by Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images.
🏠 Kris Lindahl

How to do it: If you have a blue button-down shirt, you have this costume — just pose with your arms outstretched. Bonus points if you go up to every single person at the party. Those billboards are everywhere.

Difficulty level: Easy. This is the most low effort of them all.

❄️ Bonus: A concerned parent during the '91 Halloween blizzard

How to do it: Just stay inside.

A man digging his car out of snow.
Don't be this guy. Pictured: The aftermath of Halloween 1991. Photo By Rita Reed/Star Tribune via Getty Images

