5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes

This could be you on Halloween. Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans.

🧈 Princess Kay butter sculpture

How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.

Difficulty level: Medium. Yellow clothing might be hard to find.

🚧 🥶 Minnesota's two seasons

How to do it: Here in Minnesota, we have road work season and winter. One person bundles up in cold weather gear, while the other wears shorts, a T-shirt and a construction vest.

Difficulty level: Easy. You should already have winter clothing; just find a neon vest at a hardware store.

✏️ The next Spoon and Cherry

How to do it: Pay homage to the 16-foot-tall giant pencil sculpture at Lake of the Isles by wearing a human pencil costume.

Difficulty level: Medium. You'll have to drive for it, but Walmarts across the metro have some in stock now.

Some inspiration from the human pencil party celebrating the sculpture. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

😢 Disappointed Minnesota sports fan

How to do it: Put on your favorite team's jersey. If you wear makeup, smudge some mascara under your eyes so it looks like you've been crying.

If you don't, just picture the Wild loss to St. Louis in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs and let the tears flow naturally.

Difficulty level: Easy. Unfortunately, you can pick almost any sports team's gear for this.

You, too, could have a dejected look on your face this Halloween. Photo by Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

🏠 Kris Lindahl

How to do it: If you have a blue button-down shirt, you have this costume — just pose with your arms outstretched. Bonus points if you go up to every single person at the party. Those billboards are everywhere.

Difficulty level: Easy. This is the most low effort of them all.

❄️ Bonus: A concerned parent during the '91 Halloween blizzard

How to do it: Just stay inside.

Don't be this guy. Pictured: The aftermath of Halloween 1991. Photo By Rita Reed/Star Tribune via Getty Images

