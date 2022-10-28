5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes
If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans.
🧈 Princess Kay butter sculpture
How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.
Difficulty level: Medium. Yellow clothing might be hard to find.
🚧 🥶 Minnesota's two seasons
How to do it: Here in Minnesota, we have road work season and winter. One person bundles up in cold weather gear, while the other wears shorts, a T-shirt and a construction vest.
Difficulty level: Easy. You should already have winter clothing; just find a neon vest at a hardware store.
✏️ The next Spoon and Cherry
How to do it: Pay homage to the 16-foot-tall giant pencil sculpture at Lake of the Isles by wearing a human pencil costume.
Difficulty level: Medium. You'll have to drive for it, but Walmarts across the metro have some in stock now.
😢 Disappointed Minnesota sports fan
How to do it: Put on your favorite team's jersey. If you wear makeup, smudge some mascara under your eyes so it looks like you've been crying.
- If you don't, just picture the Wild loss to St. Louis in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs and let the tears flow naturally.
Difficulty level: Easy. Unfortunately, you can pick almost any sports team's gear for this.
🏠 Kris Lindahl
How to do it: If you have a blue button-down shirt, you have this costume — just pose with your arms outstretched. Bonus points if you go up to every single person at the party. Those billboards are everywhere.
Difficulty level: Easy. This is the most low effort of them all.
❄️ Bonus: A concerned parent during the '91 Halloween blizzard
How to do it: Just stay inside.
