What to do this Halloween weekend in the Twin Cities

Get a head start on your Halloween plans with these Twin Cities events.

🎶 Minnesota hip hop artist Nur-D is performing at a Halloween fundraiser concert in St. Paul. Proceeds benefit local community radio stations. Friday, $20+, kids are free.

🎻 Watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the big screen in Minneapolis with a live soundtrack performed by the Minnesota Orchestra. Friday and Saturday, $50+.

🚗 Drive through “The Tunnel of Terror,” a haunted car wash in New Hope. Yes, cars will actually be cleaned during the experience. Friday and Saturday, $20.

🏴‍☠️ Union Hmong Kitchen, Soul Bowl and other restaurants are serving specialty Halloween dishes at food hall Graze’s pirate-themed party in North Loop. Saturday, free entry.

🏃 Race through Minneapolis in costume for the Halloween Half Marathon; Choose between the 5K and 10K . Saturday, $43+.

👻 Visit “BOOnion Depot,” Union Depot’s annual Halloween celebration, for an afternoon of crafts, live music and trick-or-treating. The first 500 kids get a free candy tote. Saturday, free.

🧛 Take the family to Pryes Brewing’s vampire-themed party during the day, and stay late for live music and Halloween beers until 1am. Saturday, free.

🕺 Dress like it’s 1980 for a “Stranger Things” themed dance party at the VFW in Uptown. Sunday, $10.

🪩 First Avenue’s annual Halloween party is back with a “Haunted Disco” theme, five DJs and a costume contest. Monday, $15.