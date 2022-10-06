Minnesota's St. Olaf College made Architectural Digest's recent list of the 53 "prettiest" campuses in America.

What they're saying: "The campus, known to locals as 'The Hill,' is surrounded by wetlands, woodlands, and tall prairie grass," the publication wrote.

Of note: Two buildings on the Northfield campus are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, per Architectural Digest. Many other buildings were designed by a prominent architect (and professor) named Edward Sövik.

Flashback: Not all Minnesota colleges have received such accolades — the University of Minnesota's flagship campus made one list of the ugliest schools in the country.