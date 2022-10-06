23 mins ago - News

St. Olaf named one of America's "prettiest" colleges

Torey Van Oot
St. Olaf Campus
Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College

Minnesota's St. Olaf College made Architectural Digest's recent list of the 53 "prettiest" campuses in America.

What they're saying: "The campus, known to locals as 'The Hill,' is surrounded by wetlands, woodlands, and tall prairie grass," the publication wrote.

Of note: Two buildings on the Northfield campus are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, per Architectural Digest. Many other buildings were designed by a prominent architect (and professor) named Edward Sövik.

Flashback: Not all Minnesota colleges have received such accolades — the University of Minnesota's flagship campus made one list of the ugliest schools in the country.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more