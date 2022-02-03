1 hour ago - News

University of Minnesota ranked among "ugliest campuses" nationwide

Audrey Kennedy
A college campus as seen in winter.
Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Bad news for the Gophers according to pop culture site Complex, the University of Minnesota is among the 50 ugliest college campuses ever.

What's happening: The Twin Cities campus ranked 18 on the list published last fall, though Complex didn't share its methodology.

What they're saying: "The Brutalist architecture is heavy and impersonal, making the campus feel uninviting," Complex wrote.

  • The author applauded the school for its recent Pioneer Hall dorm renovation.

Flashback: It's not the U's first roast. Travel and Leisure Magazine rated the campus among the nation's ugliest in 2013.

Thought bubble: As a class of 2020 grad … yeah. It's pretty ugly.

