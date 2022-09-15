Minnesota nurses return to work after three-day strike

Thousands of Minnesota nurses are going back to work.

Driving the news: A three-day strike that led some 15,000 Minnesota nurses to walk off the job over stalled contract negotiations with hospitals ends at 7am Thursday morning.

The big picture: There are no signs the two sides are any closer to a resolution than when the strike began.

It remains to be seen whether the public pressure from the action, which organizers say was one of the largest nurses' strikes in U.S. history, moves the needle.

State of play: Nurses want 30% pay raises over three years and commitments on staffing and retention practices. Hospitals, which have offered closer to 10%, say the proposals are unworkable and unaffordable.

No new talks occurred during the strike.

What they're saying: Union leaders said Wednesday that they won't drop their demands for higher pay and more say in staffing.

"We don't have any alternative but to go into round two of this war," Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary C. Turner told reporters yesterday. "And that's what I call it, because we're fighting for our very existence."

The intrigue: When asked if "round two" meant a second strike, Turner quipped: "I'm not going to answer that, sir, that's not legal."

The other side: Paul Omodt, a spokesperson for four Twin Cities hospitals, said the union's demands on nurse discipline and pay increases are non-starters.

What to watch: Twin Cities hospitals have offered times to negotiate next week and coordination is "in the process," Omodt said.

No talks had been confirmed as of last night, but a MNA spokesperson said nurses "stand ready to get back to negotiations."

