From the archives: Gorbachev's 1990 visit to Minnesota
The recent death of Mikhail Gorbachev prompted us to look back at the former Soviet leader's 1990 visit to Minnesota.
Why it mattered: The trip, just over six months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, came at an important moment in rebuilding relations between the two countries.
What happened: Tens of thousands of residents showed up to greet Gorbachev and his wife Raisa during their June 3 swing through the Twin Cities.
- Their itinerary included Tavern on Grand in St. Paul, where they ate Walleye, and the Bloomington headquarters of computer company Control Data, per the Star Tribune.
What they're saying: "This was not a frivolous visit," Steve Watson, whose family hosted Raisa for tea and cookies in their Minneapolis home, told the Star Tribune. "This had meaning and significance. In a way, it was critical to where they were at that time."
