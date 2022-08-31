1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to find pickle pizza in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
A pickle pizza
Young Joni's new pickle pizza. Photo: Netflix

Pickle pizza is one of the most divisive items at the Minnesota State Fair this year, but you don't have to step foot on the fairgrounds to try it.

  • Here are some places to find the unique pie in the Twin Cities.

🌶 Young Joni: The Minneapolis pizza restaurant has a gourmet take on the trend with "secret sauce ranch," thai chili pickles and Old Dutch Foods potato chips.

  • Available for a limited time for dine-in and takeout.

🧄 QC Pizza: The Mahtomedi pizza place did it first: it's had the "Kinda Big Dill," a pickle pizza with garlic dill sauce, on the menu since 2019.

  • Available all year round for delivery and takeout.

🍕 Good Times Pizza: Tradition meets trend with this pepperoni and pickle pizza in south Minneapolis.

  • Available all year round for delivery and takeout.

🍩 Yes, and: Not a pizza person? Cardigan Donuts debuted a new fried pickle fritter, a savory-sweet pastry with dill pickle juice glaze.

  • Get it while you can — new flavors are normally gone within a few days.
