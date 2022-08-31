Pickle pizza is one of the most divisive items at the Minnesota State Fair this year, but you don't have to step foot on the fairgrounds to try it.

Here are some places to find the unique pie in the Twin Cities.

🌶 Young Joni: The Minneapolis pizza restaurant has a gourmet take on the trend with "secret sauce ranch," thai chili pickles and Old Dutch Foods potato chips.

Available for a limited time for dine-in and takeout.

🧄 QC Pizza: The Mahtomedi pizza place did it first: it's had the "Kinda Big Dill," a pickle pizza with garlic dill sauce, on the menu since 2019.

Available all year round for delivery and takeout.

🍕 Good Times Pizza: Tradition meets trend with this pepperoni and pickle pizza in south Minneapolis.

Available all year round for delivery and takeout.

🍩 Yes, and: Not a pizza person? Cardigan Donuts debuted a new fried pickle fritter, a savory-sweet pastry with dill pickle juice glaze.