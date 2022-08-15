2 hours ago - Things to Do

Outdoor workouts to try in the Twin Cities this summer

Torey Van Oot
yoga in the park
Yoga at the Mill City Farmer's Market in downtown Minneapolis. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Winter is coming, but there's still plenty of time to break a sweat outdoors in the Twin Cities before we say goodbye to warmer weather.

Here are a few classes around the metro to try out this month

🧘 Big River Yoga offers classes at Longfellow's Brackett Park on Wednesday afternoons and Sunday mornings, while Radiant Life yogis bring their mats to Lake Harriett several days a week.

🏋️‍♀️ Salad chain Crisp & Green hosts a range of free classes outside stores on weekends and Alchemy 365 is running no-cost pop-up sweat sessions at parks this month.

💃 Zumba fans can check out St. Paul's calendar of free summer fitness sessions.

👶 Have a little one? Try Fit4Mom's stroller strides or Blooma Yoga's little kid classes by Lake Nokomis.

🌽 Add "workout" to your shopping list with free yoga classes at the Mill City and Wayzata farmer's markets.

