Outdoor workouts to try in the Twin Cities this summer

Winter is coming, but there's still plenty of time to break a sweat outdoors in the Twin Cities before we say goodbye to warmer weather.

Here are a few classes around the metro to try out this month

🧘 Big River Yoga offers classes at Longfellow's Brackett Park on Wednesday afternoons and Sunday mornings, while Radiant Life yogis bring their mats to Lake Harriett several days a week.

🏋️‍♀️ Salad chain Crisp & Green hosts a range of free classes outside stores on weekends and Alchemy 365 is running no-cost pop-up sweat sessions at parks this month.

💃 Zumba fans can check out St. Paul's calendar of free summer fitness sessions.

👶 Have a little one? Try Fit4Mom's stroller strides or Blooma Yoga's little kid classes by Lake Nokomis.

🌽 Add "workout" to your shopping list with free yoga classes at the Mill City and Wayzata farmer's markets.