Sure, I could tell you about the trendiest events in the Cities this weekend. But this week, I'd like to highlight something near and dear to my heart: Corn Days.

The big picture: Corn Days is the annual festival in Long Lake, a town about 15 miles west of Minneapolis with less than 2,000 people.

It's exactly what you would expect from the event of the summer in a small town: bingo, a pancake breakfast, local bands, a parade, a silent auction and, of course, corn-themed activities.

Why it matters to me: Though I never lived in Long Lake, I worked at its only grocery store for several years and was deeply ingrained in the community. (RIP, Harvest Moon Co-op.)

Big fairs with tens of thousands of people are also lots of fun. But there's something about the ambience of the traditional small town festival that just feels right.

Kids play together, teenagers pretend they're too cool for it all, while adults have an excuse to hang out with each other and drink a few beers.

The only goal is to make sure the entire community has a good time.

Objectively, Corn Days isn't big on the Twin Cities events radar. The full-scale event has been on hold since 2019, and its marketing is simply word of mouth, a Facebook event page, and a banner on the east side of town.

But for me, its return feels like the resurgence of the community gathering — something that was often lost in the isolation of the pandemic.

The bottom line: I write about a lot of big events in the Twin Cities. But we should remember the small stuff, too, and the importance of connecting with your neighbors again.