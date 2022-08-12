Chalk art and IgboFest: What to do in the Twin Cities
📸 Check out 3D chalk art at the Downtown Art Street Festival on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. Tip: The pieces make for cool photo ops. Free.
🔮 Dive into the multiverse this weekend at CONvergence, a Minneapolis convention for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and alternate realities. $75.
🇳🇬 Learn about Nigerian culture tomorrow at IgboFest in Brooklyn Park, a family-friendly festival celebrating the ethnic group native to Nigeria. Free.
🎸 Nershfest music festival takes over Inbound Brewing this weekend, with an all-day lineup of live music and a night of silent disco. Free.
🚶♀️Open Streets is back on Sunday. This month’s street festival shuts down 20-plus blocks of East Lake Street for an all-day, walk/bike/skate party. Free.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.