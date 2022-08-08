How to vote in Minnesota's 2022 primary election

Minnesota's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Why it matters: The winners advance to the November midterm ballot, when everything from control of the Congress and the state Legislature to Hennepin County's top prosecutor are on the line.

The big picture: Early voting is way down from earlier in the pandemic, which means many Minnesotans have a last chance to cast their ballot Tuesday.

If you're in that boat, we've compiled a quick guide to participating below.

🗳️ Not registered? No problem. Eligible voters can get that done at their polling place today. While you don't need ID to vote, you should bring proof of residence if you need to complete or change your registration in person.

🕒 Most polling places are open 7am to 8pm. You can look up your site on the Secretary of State's website.

❓ What you'll vote on depends on where you live and which party primary you choose to participate in. Sample ballots are available online for those who want to do some research in advance.

✉️ If you requested an absentee ballot but have not yet turned it in, you have two options.

Bring it to the election office that mailed it to you by 3pm or go vote in person instead.

Do not mail the ballot — election officials can only count ballots that arrive by Tuesday.

🍕 Results will trickle in after polls close at 8pm. Bookmark the Secretary of State website for live updates.