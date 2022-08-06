This dome Airbnb near Minneapolis has a slide, putting green and more

Sure, you can drive up north to the cabin this month — or, grab 15 of your closest friends for a staycation in two giant domes.

What's happening: The 8,000-square-foot "Geodesic Dome Home" in Eden Prairie — two connected four-story domes that can host at least 16 guests — is available for rent on Airbnb.

Features: Unique architecture, secret doors, indoor slides, a putting green, a bouncy castle, and multiple balconies overlooking the woods.

Plus: The domes sit on 2 acres of private land and are a five-minute walk from Bryant Lake Park.

Reality check: Sadly, you can put a price on fun. The domes cost $1,256 a night.

But if you have 15 friends, it's only $78.50 a person!

The domes as seen from above.

Slide into the main living room area of the secondary dome.

There's an area to workout, too.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Prime movie viewing spot.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

A little putt putt anyone?

One of two kitchens in the homes.

