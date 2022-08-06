This dome Airbnb near Minneapolis has a slide, putting green and more
Sure, you can drive up north to the cabin this month — or, grab 15 of your closest friends for a staycation in two giant domes.
What's happening: The 8,000-square-foot "Geodesic Dome Home" in Eden Prairie — two connected four-story domes that can host at least 16 guests — is available for rent on Airbnb.
Features: Unique architecture, secret doors, indoor slides, a putting green, a bouncy castle, and multiple balconies overlooking the woods.
- Plus: The domes sit on 2 acres of private land and are a five-minute walk from Bryant Lake Park.
Reality check: Sadly, you can put a price on fun. The domes cost $1,256 a night.
- But if you have 15 friends, it's only $78.50 a person!
