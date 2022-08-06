1 hour ago - Things to Do

This dome Airbnb near Minneapolis has a slide, putting green and more

Audrey Kennedy
The living room of one of the domes. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Sure, you can drive up north to the cabin this month — or, grab 15 of your closest friends for a staycation in two giant domes.

What's happening: The 8,000-square-foot "Geodesic Dome Home" in Eden Prairie — two connected four-story domes that can host at least 16 guests — is available for rent on Airbnb.

Features: Unique architecture, secret doors, indoor slides, a putting green, a bouncy castle, and multiple balconies overlooking the woods.

  • Plus: The domes sit on 2 acres of private land and are a five-minute walk from Bryant Lake Park.

Reality check: Sadly, you can put a price on fun. The domes cost $1,256 a night.

  • But if you have 15 friends, it's only $78.50 a person!
The domes as seen from above. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
yellow slide in a living room
Slide into the main living room area of the secondary dome. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
gym area
There's an area to workout, too. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
bedroom area with canopy bed
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
bed with ladder coming from the corner of the screen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
movie room
Prime movie viewing spot. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
patio area
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
putting green in a hallway
A little putt putt anyone? Photo courtesy of Airbnb
kitchen area
One of two kitchens in the homes. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Prefer something farther away? Check out our list of 6 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of the Cities

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more