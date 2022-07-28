34 mins ago - COVID

COVID-19 shot rates off to a slow start for Minnesota kids under 5

Torey Van Oot
Data: MDH; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

Just 7% of Minnesota children under 5 have gotten a COVID-19 shot since the vaccines were approved for the cohort last month, state data show.

The big picture: The lack of local interest mirrors national trends.

Between the lines: While children in this age group are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID, many public health experts say the shots can provide important protection for the kids and the community at large.

What to watch: The Kaiser survey suggests uptake might remain low. More than four in 10 parents of young kids said they do not plan to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

  • Another quarter of respondents said they want to “wait and see."

Go deeper on parents' vaccine sentiments.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more