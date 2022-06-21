COVID vaccines begin for Minnesota preschoolers and infants

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for Minnesota kids as young as 6 months.

Why it matters: Children under 5 were the last group without access to the shots and the protection from severe illness they provide.

For parents who have been anxiously awaiting this milestone, the approval is a huge relief.

Yes, but: It remains unclear how strong uptake of the shot will be, given relatively low COVID vaccination rates among children in the older cohorts, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

The big picture: While children are less likely than adults to become seriously ill, data shows kids under 5 having the highest COVID hospitalization rates among all youths.

"It doesn't really matter if it's less than 1% if it's your kid that's been hospitalized," Sheyanga Beecher, a nurse practitioner who serves as project director of Hennepin Healthcare's Pediatric Mobile Health program, told Axios.

What they're hearing: Beecher says reaction from parents has ranged from anticipation to questions about everything from side effects to whether they should try to time the shots to maximize immunity for back-to-school or another wave.

She encourages vaccination now to protect children and the surrounding community by reducing the risk of serious illness and transmission.

Plus, Pfizer's three-dose schedule means a child who gets the first shot this summer will be fully vaccinated around the start of the upcoming school year, she noted.

The details: Parents can make appointments for the Pfizer shot at the state-run vaccination clinic at the Mall of America now. Multiple time slots were available throughout the week as of Monday morning.

Health systems and pediatricians' offices are also rolling out programs.

An Allina spokesperson told Axios they expect to begin scheduling appointments this week, with first doses going into arms and legs next week.

Mayo Clinic, meanwhile, is aiming for the first week in July, per MPR News.

The bottom line: The benefits of vaccinating the youngest Minnesotans go beyond the children themselves, experts say.