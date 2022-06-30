The skies will be dark in St. Paul and Minneapolis this 4th of July as both cities are skipping fireworks again.

Why it matters: Fireworks are an Independence Day staple, but due to COVID restrictions, high costs, staffing shortages and other logistical challenges, we haven’t had city-sponsored displays in years.

Minneapolis’ last show was in 2019; St. Paul’s was in 2017.

What they’re saying: Minneapolis, which chose not to hold the annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show over the Mississippi River, cited park staff shortages and construction at Father Hennepin Park.

There wasn’t a safe location to stage them on the other side of the river, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokesperson Robin Smothers told Axios.

Meanwhile: St. Paul, which has canceled fireworks several times over budget concerns, didn’t include a line in this year’s budget for a display, a spokesperson for Mayor Melvin Carter told Axios.

Yes, and: While there will be plenty of backyard shows, they probably won't be legal. Most fireworks, including ones that lift off the ground, are illegal in Minnesota — and displays have to have a certified fireworks operator on hand.

Minneapolis has 12 operators; St. Paul has three, according to a state database.

What they’re doing: CHS Field in St. Paul will still have fireworks after the July 1, 2 and 3 games, and Minneapolis is holding four smaller, family-friendly celebrations without fireworks in various city parks.

Surrounding suburbs, including Excelsior, St. Louis Park and Woodbury, also have displays planned. Check out the list.

And, the Minneapolis Aquatennial fireworks show July 23 is still on.

Be smart: If you choose to light your own fireworks (the legal ones, of course), do it safely. Around 70 people are injured by fireworks each year in Minnesota.