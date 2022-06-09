Vinai's residency, Jetset reopens and more Twin Cities restaurant news

Already visited the new Taco Bell Defy? Here's some more restaurant news from around the metro.

After closing in 2018, North Loop gay bar Jetset reopened yesterday as Jetset Underground. It’s now in the former Honey nightclub in Northeast Minneapolis, Racket reports.

Wanna buy a hot dog stand? Milkjam Creamery is selling its 280-square-foot ice cream/hot dog shop on 38th Street in Minneapolis.

Joseph’s Restaurant in Oak Park Heights has been sold to local restaurateurs: the Leon family and Erik Fosberg. The new owners will keep the restaurant as-is, according to a press release.

Upscale Hmong restaurant Vinai will start a weekend residency at Steady Pour on June 23. Tickets for the 5-course dinners start at $120/person.

Downtown Minneapolis donut fans will have to wait. The new Cardigan Donuts in IDS Center has pushed back its opening date to June 21.

Coffee bar Lost Fox is now open in Lowertown St. Paul. Dinner service and an evening cocktail bar will be added later this summer.