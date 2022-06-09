Time will tell if Taco Bell's new Brooklyn Park prototype restaurant is indeed the "future of fast food," but even if it's not, the brand scored a big win this week.

What happened: Local franchisee Border Foods, in creating the new "Defy" concept, generated buzz for a decades-old fast food chain.

Social media mentions about Taco Bell spiked three times their normal volume this week, according to Brandwatch, which analyzes social media data for brands.

Even the account for beverage brand Sunny D weighed in with a mean tweet asking what an incredible thing like this is doing in Minnesota.

The four-lane drive thru with a second -level kitchen got local and national media coverage.

What we found: Audrey tried Taco Bell Defy on opening night and counted more than 100 vehicles backed up for a restaurant that wasn't quite ready for all this business.

The intrigue: Nick asked Lee Engler, the man behind this new Taco Bell concept, when the last time there was a press conference for the opening of a Taco Bell. Engler's company, Border Foods, has 230 Taco Bells, so he's seen a lot.

Engler chuckled and noted that the unveiling of the Cantina brand several years ago had press events. But it's not a common occurrence for such fanfare for a Taco Bell opening.

Yes, but: Not all the buzz has been good. Brandwatch noted that 88% of mentions were negative, with users saying it looks like a bank and lacks human interaction.

Of note: A good deal of the negative comments were meant to be humorous, Brandwatch notes.

The bottom line: Any press is good press, right?