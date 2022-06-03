15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town.

Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can.

Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June.

🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes.

🌳 For the nature lover: The Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, Como Zoo and Conservatory and Minnehaha Falls are all free spots for the whole family to explore.

🕺 For the social: Rock the Garden music festival, Stone Arch Bridge Festival, Juneteenth celebrations and Twin Cities Pride are just some of the big events happening this month.

🍦 For the foodie: It's ice cream season. Stop by Licks Unlimited and explore downtown Excelsior, try brand new shop Dream Creamery in Minneapolis, or get classic soft-serve at Conny's Creamy Cone in St. Paul.

🚘 For the traveler: Hop just over the border and visit Tattersall's massive "destination distillery" in River Falls, rent your own private treehouse or take a weekend getaway at a cool AirBnb.