Minnesota tax credit for historic rehab projects in limbo

Plans to preserve and repurpose a slew of historic buildings in Minnesota are at risk of being held up if the state Legislature doesn't approve a tax bill in a special session.

What's happening: The state has been providing a 20% tax credit to redevelopers of qualified historic buildings since 2010, but that offering will sunset on June 30 without any action.

Why it matters: Many of these projects are converting old office buildings, schools and warehouses into housing at a time when we have a shortage of homes in the state.

While some already have approvals and can get their credits, others will be paused or perhaps canceled.

One, for example, is a plan to convert office space in St. Paul's Landmark Tower into 186 apartments. Developer Chris Sherman told Axios the project will be halted without the extension.

How it works: Let's say a developer is going to convert an old warehouse into 30 units of housing at a cost of $10 million. The developer would receive a state tax credit of $2 million on top of a federal tax credit of $2 million.

It costs a lot to preserve old buildings, and the credits are often the difference between a project happening or not, said Meghan Elliott, principal of New History, a historic building reuse consulting firm.

More than 130 buildings, from urban to rural Minnesota, have been rehabbed with the help of the tax credit since 2011, at a cost of about $30 million per year, according to MinnPost.

Elliott pointed out that most of the North Loop was redeveloped using the credits.

The $350 million Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis is still awaiting approval on some additional work beyond the larger renovation that took place in recent years.

What they're saying: The line in the omnibus tax bill that would have extended the credits in perpetuity has bipartisan support.

"There is no controversy on this proposal," said GOP Sen. Carla Nelson, chair of the Senate Taxes Committee. "It's proven to be highly successful."

"For every dollar spent there's at least $9 returned in economic development," said Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), who carried an extension bill in the House.

Between the lines: The prospect of a special session is far from certain.